Zombies gangs new and old collide in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's latest cinematic

Now that the storyline of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Zombies mode is in the books, all eyes are on Black Ops 7 and how the events will continue following the fight at the top of Janus Towers. While we won't know for a fact until November 14 when the game launches in full, a cinematic trailer for the mode has been shared, which reveals that it will offer an expanded roster and that the team will have to face a new and terrifying evil.

In total, we can expect the Black Ops 6 team of Grigori Weaver, Dr. Elizabeth Grey, Major Mackenzie "Mac" Carver, and Maya Aguinaldo to return but now they're backed up by famed-favourites Tank Dempsey, Takeo Masaki, Nikolai Belinski, and Dr. Edward Richtofen.

As for what to expect story-wise, we're told that the events at Janus Towers has seen the gang pulled into the Dark Aether where they are now trapped and at the mercy of a new totem-carrying cowboy that seems to suck the eight character's souls from their bodies. This seems to set up a plot where they have to find and confront the cowboy to reclaim their humanity.

This is all what we've inferred mind you, as we're told to expect more and specific information as soon as next week when another Call of Duty Blog drops and dishes the details on "extensive gameplay, systems, enemies, and feature content coming to Black Ops 7, direct from the Treyarch Zombies Team!"

Still check out the cinematic trailer below and make of it what you can.