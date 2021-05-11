Zombies Ate My Neighbors announced for Switch

You're watching Advertisements

Zombies Ate My Neighbors from 1993 is generally viewed as the probably best co-op game of the Super Nintendo era, and now it is time for a new generation of gamers to discover it, as it has been confirmed for Switch. And to make things even better, it is also getting accompanied by the sequel Ghoul Patrol from 1994.

These two classics have previously been available on the Wii Virtual Console, but we really think they will shine on the Switch, and they will also get new features like the ability to save whenever you like, a museum with content from the game and other stuff. Something to look forward to, perhaps, when it launches on the eShop on June 29?

Thanks, Nintendo Everything.