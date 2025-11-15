Zombieland 3 might finally become reality

HQ

Ruben Fleischer, who is currently promoting Now You See Me: Now You Don't, has of course not forgotten Zombieland, and the last time we saw Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock was in 2019's Zombieland: Double Tap. If Fleischer gets his way, there will be a third film, and he also knows when he wants it to happen.

In a recent interview with Deadline, he talked a bit about Now You See Me: Now You Don't but also about his career as a whole so far, and revealed that he has a plan for a third film:

"I'm hoping that we'll do a Zombieland 3 in 2029. We're starting to talk about that because the first one was 2009, and then we did the second one in 2019, and we kind of left that one all saying, "We'll see you in 10 years." That's coming up now, and so we're starting to figure that out, so I'm hoping that'll come together. Then, I've got a few things that are raring to go, so we'll see which one comes first."

Whether Fleischer gets what he wants remains to be seen, and no third film has been confirmed from any side at the time of writing.