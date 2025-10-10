Zombie Spear looks unstoppable in Season 3 teaser of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is back, as confirmed by the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Season 3. We knew we were going to get a third season all the way back in 2023 when it was confirmed by Adult Swim, but we won't be feasting our eyes on this new season until nearly three years later, in January 2026.

As was confirmed at the end of Season 2, when Fang and Spear's storyline came to an end, Season 3 and any following seasons will follow an anthology approach. Still, it seems our main character of Spear will feature heavily, as the Neanderthal is now a zombified rage machine causing havoc through the chaotic world of Tartakovsky's pre-history.

Even though the teaser trailer runs in at just under a minute, we get plenty of animated gore and violence to maintain our hype as we head towards the Season 3 premiere date. Also, it seems Spear gets his hands on a massive flying dinosaur, which means he can spread destruction even further.