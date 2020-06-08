Zombie FPS Infected Maze is headed for Switch

Developed and published by Masatoko Games, Infected Maze is an FPS zombie game that released on PC via Steam just last month, on May 7. Now Masatoko Games has announced that Infected Maze is also landing on Nintendo Switch, however, the release date hasn't been revealed yet.

Infected Maze is set in a randomly generated, maze-like hospital. Your sister (who works at said hospital) has sent you a message, asking for help. However, after you arrive at the hospital, as you might have expected, something goes wrong and zombies are everywhere. From there, the player has to head down to the hospital basement where the protagonist's sister is located. In order to keep yourself alive while you're on your way to finding your sister, you have to take the zombies out.

You can check the trailer below if you are intrigued.