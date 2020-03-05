LIVE

Zombie Army Trilogy

Zombie Army Trilogy lands on Switch later in March

Those wanting Hitler to get resurrected so that they can kill him all over again can get ready to do so on Switch later this month.

Nazis are roaming and they want to eat your entire face. Zombie Army, the Sniper Elite spin-off title by Rebellion is releasing on Switch, Nintendo's hybrid console, on March 31 via Zombie Army Trilogy.

Zombie Army Trilogy brings three campaigns with it, all of which let you kill as many nazis as you would like, including a certain dictator with a variety of weapons such as sniper rifles, machine guns and shotguns and you can even head into the game with friends if you wish to take someone along for the ride. Take a look at the new trailer below.

