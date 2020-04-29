Zombie Army 4's next mission takes players to Transylvania

The latest chapter in the Sniper Elite spin-off Zombie Army series, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, will be released on Google Stadia this Friday. Even if you're not a game streaming fan, there was good news to follow the announcement as Rebellion took the opportunity to announce another additional mission called "Blood Court". The second chapter of the Hell Cult mini-campaign takes the battle-tested Nazi killers to Transylvania, where they have to end the haunt of diabolical SS cultists. A (not so) abandoned castle with a dark crypt was addressed in the material shared within the stadia announcement trailer.

Find the trailer below.