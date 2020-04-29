Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Zombie Army 4's next mission takes players to Transylvania

Bad zombies must be punished, wherever they are, and in the next mission to hit Zombie Army 4, they're occupying Transylvania.

The latest chapter in the Sniper Elite spin-off Zombie Army series, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, will be released on Google Stadia this Friday. Even if you're not a game streaming fan, there was good news to follow the announcement as Rebellion took the opportunity to announce another additional mission called "Blood Court". The second chapter of the Hell Cult mini-campaign takes the battle-tested Nazi killers to Transylvania, where they have to end the haunt of diabolical SS cultists. A (not so) abandoned castle with a dark crypt was addressed in the material shared within the stadia announcement trailer.

Find the trailer below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Zombie Army 4: Dead WarZombie Army 4: Dead WarZombie Army 4: Dead War

Related texts

Zombie Army 4: Dead WarScore

Zombie Army 4: Dead War
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"The gunplay is great, even away from the scope, and we particularly enjoyed the crazy weapon mods."



Loading next content