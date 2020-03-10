Zombie Army 4 is taking us to the Terror Lab

Rebellion just dropped a new trailer for Terror Lab, the first part of the Hell Cult mini-campaign coming to Zombie Army 4: Dead War. The new mission, which landed today on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, is the first of three post-launch chapters, and it comes with a few additional things.

As the title oh so subtly implies, you'll be heading to a laboratory filled with the undead as you work to find out why the dead are rising. We doubt we'll spend too much time pouring over office notes, however, as this is a Zombie Army game after all, so expect lots of blood, gore, and Xray slow-mo headshots.

On top of that, we're getting some additional content (including the new American Sea Captain Character, as well as the PPSH Submachine Gun Bundle, M1 Semi-auto Carbine Bundle, Molten Lava Weapon Skins and the Classic Boris Outfit), as well as the Undead Wood Horde Mission that is available to everyone who owns the base game. What's more, the studio revealed its post-launch schemes and when we might expect future content drops:

March 10th 2020

▪ Campaign Mission "Terror Lab"

▪ American Sea Captain

▪ PPSH Submachine Gun Bundle

▪ M1 Semi-auto Carbine Bundle

▪ Molten Lava Weapon Skins

▪ Classic Boris Outfit

▪ FREE Horde Map "Undead Wood"

April 2020

▪ Campaign Mission "Blood Count"

▪ Renegade Officer

▪ Bloodsoaked Weapon Skins

▪ Gas Mask Headgear Bundle

▪ Mortar Shotgun Bundle

May 2020

▪ Mission Pack #3

▪ Character Pack #3

▪ Character Skins #3

▪ Weapon Pack #3

▪ Weapon Pack #9

▪ Weapon Skins #4

Summer 2020

▪ New FREE Mode

▪ New FREE Difficulty Level

▪ FREE Horde Map #2

▪ Weapon Pack #10

▪ Weapon Pack #11

▪ Weapon Skins #5

▪ Charms Pack #1