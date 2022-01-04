Zombie Army 4: Dead War for Switch has been rated by PEGI

HQ

As everybody knows, video game rating organisations such as ESRB or PEGI are great sources to get info, since they often accidentally reveal things that haven't been officially announced yet. This time, the credit goes toPEGI.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War for Switch has been spotted on the above-mentioned site, this title was previously released on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia, but the Switch version was never announced before - then this leak happened.

According to what we've seen, this action shooter is rated as PEGI 18, which means "adult only". If you've played the Zombie Army series, you'd know the reason, which is also stated on the site:

"This rating has been given because it features graphic violence and violence against vulnerable and defenceless characters."

Before this, Rebellion has already brought Zombie Army Trilogy and Sniper Elite 4 to Nintendo's hybrid console in 2020. So far, there's no official statement in regard to the Switch version of Zombie Army 4 yet, but since the game has been rated, we expect to hear from the developer sooner than later.

Thanks Nintendolife