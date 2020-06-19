Zoink's next game is called Lost in Random

You're watching Advertisements

Klaus Lyngeled (CEO and game director) and Olov Redmalm (also game director) from Zoink Games Skyped into EA Play tonight and in doing so revealed a little bit about the studio's next game, Lost in Random.

It's a new action-adventure with a seriously distinctive art style and a focus on taking your chances with a dice roll or two. Check out the trailer below, and stay tuned for more about the Tim Burtonesque adventure that has you team up with a strange six-sided character called Dicey.

Lost in Random is due to land next year and it's being published under the EA Originals label.