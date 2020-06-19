Cookies

news
Lost in Random

Zoink's next game is called Lost in Random

The studio is working with EA once again for its next game, a cute-looking action-adventure.

Klaus Lyngeled (CEO and game director) and Olov Redmalm (also game director) from Zoink Games Skyped into EA Play tonight and in doing so revealed a little bit about the studio's next game, Lost in Random.

It's a new action-adventure with a seriously distinctive art style and a focus on taking your chances with a dice roll or two. Check out the trailer below, and stay tuned for more about the Tim Burtonesque adventure that has you team up with a strange six-sided character called Dicey.

Lost in Random is due to land next year and it's being published under the EA Originals label.

