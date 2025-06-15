Zoe Saldaña's Oscar is gender fluid and "goes by they-them"

HQ

Netflix's award-winning drama film Emilia Perez was met with a lot of criticism about its representation of the trans movement, with many attributing it as a poor representation of the transgender community. This didn't stop the film from being an awards behemoth, securing trophies at ceremonies around the world, including the Oscars where one of its biggest stars took home a statue.

We're talking about Zoe Saldaña of course. The star of Marvel, Avatar, Star Trek, and countless others, was awarded the Best Supporting Actress trophy back in March, and speaking about that honour at a recent premiere event for the upcoming Elio, Saldaña revealed some information about how she keeps and refers to her Oscars trophy.

Speaking with People, Saldaña stated: "We have it in my office and my Oscar is gender fluid." She also went on to note that the trophy is "trans" and that it "goes by they/them".

This is no doubt a nod to Emilia Perez, where Saldaña plays the role of a lawyer who helps lead star Karla Sofía Gascón's character get gender-affirming surgery to escape her life as a cartel boss.