Zoe Saldana thinks it would be a 'huge loss' if the MCU didn't bring back Guardians of the Galaxy

For many, it seemed like the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie was the last. Multiple major cast members had denied returning to their roles, and with James Gunn leaving to do the DCU, it seemed as if that chapter of Marvel was closed.

However, in an interview with The Playlist, Zoe Saldana believes the characters should continue being in the MCU. Here's what the former Gamora actress had to say: "I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn't find a way to bring back The Guardians of the Galaxy."

"It's just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn's writing—which is just so marvellous for and very specific for this genre. And it's so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back."

Saldana also doesn't seem to think that Gamora is gone for good. "I think that she is [gone for good] for me, but I don't think Gamora has gone for good," she said.

Do you want to see a return of Guardians of the Galaxy?