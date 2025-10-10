Zoe Saldaña reveals James Cameron is considering a making of Avatar documentary

HQ

While we've seen clips of actors in their motion-capture performances, we've never got a lengthy behind-the-scenes deep dive into the process of making Avatar. That could soon change as actor Zoe Saldaña has revealed James Cameron is considering a documentary depicting the making of Pandora.

Speaking with Alicia Keys for The Beyond Noise, Saldaña was asked how the motion capture process works. "I'm excited that James Cameron is considering a documentary about the making of Avatar," she said. "Finally giving us the chance to explain, in a meticulous way, why performance capture is the most empowering form of acting."

From learning a language to training archery and being able to hold her breath for minutes at a time, Saldaña revealed it can take up to seven years between each Avatar movie, but that she's glad for the "sacrifice" of the performance.

There's no ETA on the Avatar documentary right now. As it's just a consideration it might not arrive for some years, but it would hopefully give an insight like no other into how the motion capture we see comes to life.