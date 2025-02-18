Zoe Saldaña reflects on her Avatar journey

HQ

Zoe Saldaña is currently enjoying a strong awards season, picking up nominations and prizes in the supporting actress category for her performance in the musical Emilia Pérez. Later this year, she'll also be starring in Avatar's third outing, once more becoming massive and blue to play Neytiri.

Speaking to Deadline, Saldaña revealed just how long that journey has been for her. "I was 28 when I signed on to do five films," she said, "and will be 54 when we finish."

While we all knew that James Cameron's Avatar story would take a long time to wrap up, this puts it in perspective just how long we'll be journeying to Pandora for. It took thirteen years to make the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, but at least a firmer schedule seems to now be in place for the other movies.