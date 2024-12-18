Zoe Saldaña opens up about her overlooked Avatar role and her Oscar-worthy comeback

HQ

Zoe Saldaña recently opened up about the "quite deflating" experience of being overlooked by the Oscars for her iconic role as Neytiri in Avatar, sharing her thoughts in an conversation with The Independent. Despite her unforgettable performance in one of the highest-grossing films of all time, Saldaña feels the Academy failed to acknowledge her contribution, possibly due to outdated views on CGI-driven performances. She highlighted how actors in these roles are often underestimated, regardless of the depth and commitment they bring to their characters.

However, with her performance in Emilia Perez now sparking serious Oscar buzz, Saldaña feels that her time may finally have arrived. After 25 years in the industry, she's starting to receive the recognition she has long deserved. In Emilia Perez, Saldaña steps into a powerful role in a gripping drama about a lawyer navigating the dangerous world of cartels, a performance that has already earned her a Golden Globe nomination and a Best Actress award at Cannes.

For Saldaña, Emilia Perez represents a bold new chapter in her career, offering her the opportunity to explore new creative horizons. Despite past snubs, she remains determined to prove herself and continue challenging the boundaries of her craft.

Still, one question remains: Is it time for the Oscars to recognize the talent of actors in CGI roles like Zoe Saldaña?