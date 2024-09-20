Zoe Saldaña must infiltrate an unknown threat in Season 2 of Lioness

Paramount+ actually has quite a few big shows debuting in the final third of 2024. Following a pretty grim eight months so far, September has seen the return of Tulsa King, November will see Yellowstone back and the debut of Landman, and in between those, we have another season of Lioness to look forward to.

This coming batch of episodes will begin on October 27, and as for what it will look to explore, we're promised a story where Zoe Saldaña's main protagonist must infiltrate an unknown threat all to protect America from potential terror.

With the series coming back soon, you can see the Season 2 trailer below, as well as its synopsis.

Synopsis: "As the CIA's fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe, Kaitlyn, and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program."