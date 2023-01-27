Zoe Saldana is the first person in film history to star in four films that have grossed over $2 billion

HQ

There's no denying that Avatar: The Way of Water has been an amazing success, and now that it's grossed over $2 billion, a new milestone has been reached. Zoe Saldana officially becomes the first actress to star in four films that have all grossed over $2 billion.

Zoe is of course proud of how her film projects have performed but in an interview with Women's Wear Daily she says that for the last ten years she has felt a bit stuck in the same pattern because of franchise films.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunities that they provided, from collaborating with amazing directors and getting to meet cast members that I consider friends and getting to play a role that fans, especially children, love. But it also meant that I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself by playing different sorts of genres and different roles."

The previous films she has appeared in that have achieved similar success are Avatar (2009), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). In addition to her role as Neytiri in both Avatar films, we have also enjoyed her amazing performance as Gamora in the Guardian of the Galaxy series as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Her latest film Avatar: The Way of Water recently crossed the $2 billion mark in profits, beating Spider-Man: No Way Home which now ranks as the seventh biggest film ever made.