Zoe Saldaña is now officially the highest-grossing actor of all-time

Whether she's green or blue, if Zoe Saldaña is in your movie, it probably means box office gold for you. After appearing in numerous high-earning franchises, from Avatar to Marvel to even some early stints in the first Pirates of the Caribbean film and J.J. Abrams' Star Trek, Saldaña's movies have grossed more than $15.46 billion worldwide.

Over the weekend, Saldaña made a short video celebrating the achievement, which was caught by CultureCrave. In the video, she thanked directors James Cameron, James Gunn, the Russo Brothers, and JJ Abrams. She also said she hopes the next record breaker will be another woman, as before her becoming the highest-grossing actor, Scarlett Johansson held the crown.

We'll have to see how far Saldaña can send her own record, as $15.46 billion is certainly a lot, but it could be caught if a few actors or actresses pull in some big hits. Without Gamorra on the horizon, and with Avatar's future being apparently up in the air, we may see Saldaña attached to another major franchise to keep hold of her top spot. Or not, as while it's nice to be a big box office earner, perhaps there's not much desire to act purely to bring in more cash.