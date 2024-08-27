Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez star in Netflix's upcoming crime film Emilia Perez

Netflix seems to have another movie coming up that it has grandiose critical hopes for. Known as Emilia Perez, the movie features a fairly stacked cast, including the likes of Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez, Adriana Paz, and Karla Sofia Gascon, and as for why it seems like the streamer has critical hopes for this project, that's because it's one of few films that it will actually offer a theatrical run for to ensure it is eligible for wider awards nominations down the line.

As for what Emilia Perez is about, all we're told at the moment is "From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations."

Emilia Perez will be coming to select (likely meaning very, very few) cinemas in the autumn before debuting on Netflix on November 13. Check out the trailer below.