Zoe Saldana and Selena experience a fever dream in Gomez Emilia Perez

HQ

Every now and then, Netflix debuts a new project that looks to both tap into the benefits of having both a theatrical and a streaming debut. Usually, the streamer does so in an effort to ensure its projects can be put forward for awards consideration, and we're seeing this once again with the movie Emilia Perez.

This movie stars Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascon, and more, and is a peculiar film for the streamer to highlight globally since it's a Spanish-language French musical crime comedy about a lawyer that is being tasked to help an ageing cartel boss retire.

The film will arrive in select cinemas in October, but will get its wider debut on Netflix on November 13. Catch the trailer below.