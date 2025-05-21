Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler headline Caught Stealing

The first trailer for director Darren Aronofsky's (The Whale) next film has just arrived. Known as Caught Stealing, this drama film features an all-star cast and sees one man running for his life after getting wrapped up in all manner of chaos when his punk rocker friend appears on his doorstep.

In this film, Austin Butler stars as the lead man alongside Zoe Kravitz, with Matt Smith appearing as the punk rocker, and the rest of the cast including the likes of Regina King, Liev Schrieber, Vincent D'Onofrio, and more.

Caught Stealing is set to premiere in cinemas as soon as August 29, and with that edging closer, you can see the action-packed and crazy trailer below, as well as its official synopsis.

"Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can't play anymore, but everything else is going okay. He's got a great girl (Zoë Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive, and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant.

"When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he's got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out..."