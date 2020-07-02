Zion Willamson will be on NBA 2K21's next-gen covers

You're watching Advertisements

It is now official, the lottery pick of the 2019 NBA Draft and New Orleans Pelicans' player Zion Williamson will be on the cover of the 2K21 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions.

Due to his injury, he was not able to play until late in the season, and even then, he only got limited minutes, but what he did in such limited playing time was just unreal. This choice is not really surprising from 2K considering the hype around the young superstar and the level he is playing at. Besides, he was already the main focus of 2K21's trailer during the PS5 reveal show.

Zion joins Damian Lillard as one of the three cover athletes of NBA 2K21, which means we can still wonder about the last one together! Who do you think it is going to be?