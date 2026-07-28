Zinedine Zidane rejected job offers during years, and now it's confirmed as new head coach in France

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Zinedine Zidane has been officially confirmed as the new head coach for France, announced by the French Football Federation during a press conference on Tuesday morning. It was widely assumed he would take the role at this point, as he has been waiting for the retirement of Didier Deschamps and rejected jobs offers elsewhere, as he explained:

"For four or five years I received offers to manage a club and I rejected them all for the French national team. It's the only thing I wanted to do. I knew it since I was a child, I started in the youth ranks, I went through all the stages until reaching the senior national team", Zidane said. "I've often said it: there's nothing greater than the French national team. So it's a joy and obviously a great source of pride to become the manager of this French national team", Zidane said signing a contract that will run through the 2030 World Cup qualifiers.

Reports say Zidane has brought a 25-member staff comprised of leading specialists and willl earn €300,000 annually, according to AS. It will be his first managerial job as a coach after his second stint at Real Madrid ended in 2021, the Spanish club was the only club he coached. He himself is a World Cup champion and Ballon d'Or in 1998.