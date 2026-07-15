Zinedine Zidane ready to take over from Deschamps after World Cup ends

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Spain shocked France in the World Cup with a commanding 2-0 victory, and with it Didier Deschamps' era at the helm of Les Bleus ended. It ended in a sad way, but Deschamps leaves with a great legacy: since he became head coach in 2012, France won their second World Cup title in 2018, reached the final in 2022, and reached three World Cup semi-finals. In fact, he became the manager with most World Cup matches: 26 in 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026.

France and Deschamps did not win any UEFA Euro, losing the 2016 final to Portugal, but they won the inaugural edition of the Nations League in 2021. With experience also at Marseille, Juventus, and Monaco, Deschamps has decided to take a break, and Zinedine Zidane is ready to take over.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the French Football Federation will send the formal documents to Zidane after World Cup ends this weekend, saying that Zidane has not been considering any other job in the last eight months after being promised the role when Deschamps announced he would resign after World Cup 2026.

Zidane, World Cup champion in 1998, has only had managerial experience in two stints at Real Madrid between 2016 and 2018 and between 2019 and 2021, winning multiple titles including three Champions League titles in a row.