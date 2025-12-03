ZiMAD: Magic Jigsaw Puzzles is not just a puzzle game, "it's a platform to relieve stress and connect"

Sometimes we tend to limit the video game industry to the more classic and traditionally known branches of PC and console gaming, but the truth is that there is a vast universe outside these borders where more than 90% of the industry's business actually takes place, and mobile games are responsible for almost all of this success.

So many mobile titles are released every day that, in reality, only the mega-hits like Candy Crush, Clash Royale, Pokémon Go, or Magic Jigsaw Puzzles come to mind, veterans with years of accumulated success and millions of daily users. Precisely now the 15th anniversary of Magic Jigsaw Puzzles, ZiMAD's global smash hit, is starting to be prepared, and about it and other issues in the mobile games industry, we recently talked to the studio's business director and publisher, Elizaveta Savenkova, in an interview that you can watch and follow with localised subtitles below.

HQ

While we also talk about their recent 2024 releases like Spades and Domino Rivals, what this team has made a name for itself in such a competitive segment is Magic Jigsaw Puzzles, an "old but gold" experience, as Elizaveta describes it, and one that in 2026 celebrates an impressive milestone. "Next year we will celebrate 15 years, 15 years of Magic." She advances that the game has built a global community where there are no language barriers or borders that can get in the way of connecting with people.

"In my opinion, it's not just a puzzle app. It's not just a puzzle game. It's a platform to relieve stress and connect with the community."

We also talked about the journey over these 15 years, linked not only to business development alongside brands such as National Geographic, Pixar, Cartoon Network, or Marvel, but also non-profits, NGOs, and charity projects, such as the World Hunger Day campaign. "In my opinion, these campaigns really show how games can be a force for good: Educating, inspiring, and connecting gamers with real-world impact.

"I really think we should expand and not just stay in that casual space, but really bring the meaning of caring about doing good. That's one of our big values."

In addition to Magic Jigsaw Puzzles, we also spoke to Elizaveta Savenkova about new titles that could be coming next year, their regional release strategy, and the importance of building a strong community around the game that will give continuity to the project.