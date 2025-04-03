ZiMAD and Dots.eco partner to promote nature conservation

HQ

Mobile game developer ZiMAD has announced a new collaboration with Dots.eco, focused on protecting and supporting nature reserves around the world. To do so, through the mobile puzzle game Art of Puzzles, they will combine creative entertainment, proposing puzzles to solve, with a meaningful cause, and inviting players around the world to be part of the conservation of natural environments. To this end, the mobile title has launched a special collection of Earth Month puzzles. As players progress, they contribute to the conservation of pristine natural habitats.

"We have always believed in the power of games to inspire real change," said Dmitry Bobrov, CEO of ZiMAD. "With this partnership, we offer the Art of Puzzles community new rich and immersive puzzles while directly supporting nature reserves. It's the perfect combination of entertainment and responsibility".

"At Dots.eco, we want to harness the joy of play to make a meaningful impact," said Daniel Madrid, co-founder and CEO of Dots.eco. " We are thrilled to join forces with ZiMAD again, every puzzle is a step towards habitat conservation.

To play the new collection simply download the game to your device, complete the collection to support wildlife conservation and unlock the final reward for completing the levels.

ZiMAD, Dots.eco and ourselves encourage you to try the game to support a cause that involves all of us in our planet.