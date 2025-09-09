Zidane is already working privately as France's next head coach

HQ

It is non-negotiable that Didier Deschamps will leave France's national team after the 2025 World Cup. He has been leading the team for nearly 15 years, won World Cup 2018, Nations League 2021, reached UEFA Euro final 2016 and another World Cup final in 2022. His track record could hardly be better for any manager, but he took it as a personal decision, "you have to know when to stop".

And while nothing will be announced for a year, to avoid distractions, it is nearly assumed among everyone in France that his successor will be Zinedine Zidane. The French manager, winner of the historic trilogy of Champions League titles with Real Madrid between 2016 and 2018, has been out of work since 2021, waiting patiently for his chance to take command of 'les Bleus', including the disappointment of Deschamps's contract renewal in 2022.

But his time is about to come, according to a report from L'Équipe, suggesting that it is only a matter of time and that Zidan is already preparing for the role, studying matches and asking for advice to Laurent Blanc, France's manager from 2010 to 2012.

