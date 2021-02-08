Zero PS5 games amongst Japan's 100 best-selling games of 2020

You're watching Advertisements

Sony kind of left Japan apart on the PlayStation global launch, delivering just a few thousand units to local stores, and it seem that gamers were not very happy with the release window line-up.

Famitsu released the list of best-selling retails games of 2020 in the region and there are zero PS5 games on it. Neither the next-gen version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls or Sackboy: A Big Adventure, no PlayStation 5 title sold more that 36,507 copies before December 27.

The Japanese games market was dominated by Nintendo in hardware and software. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was number one, as expected. It sold alone almost the same amount of copies that the next six titles in the Top 10 combined. The biggest surprise was Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! as Konami's party game led the third party ranking ahead of Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake.

PlayStation 4 didn't do that bad, indeed. It has 37 titles on the Top 100, with Ghost of Tsushima on position 14 as Sony's biggest release of the year. The Last of Us Part II didn't click with the audience, however, and it clocked in at 25. Take a look at the complete list below:

1. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 6,378,103 / NEW

2. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 1,591,366 / 2,087,005

3. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! - 1,233,023 / NEW

4. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake - 949,379 / NEW

5. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield - 892,456 / 3,880,590

6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 798,174 / 3,457,183

7. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 560,122 / 4,013,174

8. [NSW] Minecraft - 556,982 / 1,702,921

9. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - 519,649 / NEW

10. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars - 492,620 / NEW

11. [NSW] Super Mario Party - 466,086 / 1,729,796

12. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe - 462,806 / NEW

13. [NSW] Splatoon 2 - 435,629 / 3,688,389

14. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima - 427,071 / NEW

15. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch - 309,045 / 343,741

16. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - 304,963 / NEW

17. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King - 294,697 / NEW

18. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX - 279,162 / NEW

19. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 - 269,648 / NEW

20. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 - 269,187 / NEW

21. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon - 263,255 / NEW

22. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 246,888 / 1,728,037

23. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 236,269 / 983,858

24. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 - 234,377 / 1,034,881

25. [PS4] The Last of Us Part II - 233,273 / NEW

26. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 - 218,973 / 724,971

27. [NSW] Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version - 207,472 / 544,467

28. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 - 189,649

29. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost On - 168,710 / NEW

30. [PS4] Nioh 2 - 167,599 / NEW

31. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - 167,411 / 342,539

32. [PS4] Persona 5 Strikers - 164,962 / NEW

33. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - 163,029 / NEW

34. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - 150,964

35. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield + Expansion Pass - 148,298 / NEW

36. [PS4] Trials of Mana - 142,979 / NEW

37. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - 142,710 / NEW

38. [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - 142,670 / NEW

39. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - 137,513 / NEW

40. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! - 133,978 / 554,560

41. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 128,499 / 2,176,045

42. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Versus - 127,566 / NEW

43. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - 126,750 / NEW

44. [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 - 115,813 / NEW

45. [NSW] Trials of Mana - 112,277 / NEW

46. [NSW] Derby Stallion - 108,570 / NEW

47. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki - 104,067 / NEW

48. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix - 97,056 / NEW

49. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S - 95,802 / 559,501

50. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris - 94,681 / NEW

51. [NSW] Human: Fall FLat - 87,440 / NEW

52. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - 84,814 / NEW

53. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - 83,879 / 90,596

54. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu / Eevee - 82,046 / 1,767,352

55. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies - 80,048 / 863,922

56. [NSW] Persona 5 Strikers - 79,250 / NEW

57. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition - 76,784 / NEW

58. [NSW] Fitness Boxing - 76,696 / 141,889

59. [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - 74,158 / 491,620

60. [PS4] Marvel's Avengers - 72,758 / NEW

61. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster - 68,280 / NEW

62. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits) - 67,718 / 120,854

63. [NSW] Super Bomberman R: Smile Price Collection - 65,234 / 127,456

64. [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - 64,687 / NEW

65. [PS4] eFootball PES 2021 Season Update - 64,218 / NEW

66. [PS4] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster - 62,11 / NEW

67. [NSW] Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle - 62,041 / NEW

68. [PS4] Assassin's Creed Valhalla - 61,345 / NEW

69. [NSW] Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Best Price - 61,184 / 116,407

70. [PS4] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - 61,005 / NEW

71. [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival - 60,492 / 185,990

72. [PS4] FIFA 21 - 60,129 / NEW

73. [PS4] Watch Dogs Legion - 56,656 / NEW

74. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - 56,406 / NEW

75. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack - 52,621

76. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo - 52,499 / 525,361

77. [PS4] Atelier Ryza 2 - 51,861 / NEW

78. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris S (Special Price) - 51,472 / 76,956

79. [NSW] Zelda: Link's Awakening - 47,641 / 298,588

80. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - 46,862 / 164,944

81. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - 46,701 / 255,782

82. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV - 46,272 / NEW

83. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 45,620 / NEW

84. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses - 45,459 / 319,364

85. [NSW] Ninjala - 45,391 / NEW

86. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI S - 44,711 / NEW

87. [PS4] Minecraft Starter Collection - 43,935 / NEW

88. [NSW] Obakeidoro - 42,203 / 48,728

89. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y - Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu - 42,077 / NEW

90. [NSW] Jump Force Deluxe Edition - 41,411 / NEW

91. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - 40,155 / 87,601

92. [NSW] FIFA 21 Legacy Edition - 40,136 / NEW

93. [NSW] Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020 - 39,793 / NEW

94. [NSW] Atelier Ryza 2 - 39,532 / NEW

95. [NSW] My Hero One's Justice 2 - 39,969 / NEW

96. [PS4] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - 38,200 / NEW

97. [NSW] Kotoba no Puzzle: Moji Pittan Encore - 38,018 / NEW

98. [NSW] Yoshi's Crafted World - 37,458 / 223,523

99. [PS4] NieR Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - 37,120 / 96,968

100. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation Hits) - 36,507 / 49,245

Via Nintendo Everything.