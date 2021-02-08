Zero PS5 games amongst Japan's 100 best-selling games of 2020

Sony kind of left Japan apart on the PlayStation global launch, delivering just a few thousand units to local stores, and it seem that gamers were not very happy with the release window line-up.
Famitsu released the list of best-selling retails games of 2020 in the region and there are zero PS5 games on it. Neither the next-gen version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls or Sackboy: A Big Adventure, no PlayStation 5 title sold more that 36,507 copies before December 27.
The Japanese games market was dominated by Nintendo in hardware and software. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was number one, as expected. It sold alone almost the same amount of copies that the next six titles in the Top 10 combined. The biggest surprise was Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! as Konami's party game led the third party ranking ahead of Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake.
PlayStation 4 didn't do that bad, indeed. It has 37 titles on the Top 100, with Ghost of Tsushima on position 14 as Sony's biggest release of the year. The Last of Us Part II didn't click with the audience, however, and it clocked in at 25. Take a look at the complete list below:
1. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 6,378,103 / NEW
2. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 1,591,366 / 2,087,005
3. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! - 1,233,023 / NEW
4. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake - 949,379 / NEW
5. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield - 892,456 / 3,880,590
6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 798,174 / 3,457,183
7. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 560,122 / 4,013,174
8. [NSW] Minecraft - 556,982 / 1,702,921
9. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - 519,649 / NEW
10. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars - 492,620 / NEW
11. [NSW] Super Mario Party - 466,086 / 1,729,796
12. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe - 462,806 / NEW
13. [NSW] Splatoon 2 - 435,629 / 3,688,389
14. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima - 427,071 / NEW
15. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch - 309,045 / 343,741
16. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - 304,963 / NEW
17. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King - 294,697 / NEW
18. [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX - 279,162 / NEW
19. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 - 269,648 / NEW
20. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 - 269,187 / NEW
21. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon - 263,255 / NEW
22. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 246,888 / 1,728,037
23. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 236,269 / 983,858
24. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 - 234,377 / 1,034,881
25. [PS4] The Last of Us Part II - 233,273 / NEW
26. [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 - 218,973 / 724,971
27. [NSW] Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version - 207,472 / 544,467
28. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 - 189,649
29. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost On - 168,710 / NEW
30. [PS4] Nioh 2 - 167,599 / NEW
31. [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - 167,411 / 342,539
32. [PS4] Persona 5 Strikers - 164,962 / NEW
33. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - 163,029 / NEW
34. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - 150,964
35. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield + Expansion Pass - 148,298 / NEW
36. [PS4] Trials of Mana - 142,979 / NEW
37. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - 142,710 / NEW
38. [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - 142,670 / NEW
39. [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - 137,513 / NEW
40. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! - 133,978 / 554,560
41. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 128,499 / 2,176,045
42. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Versus - 127,566 / NEW
43. [NSW] Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - 126,750 / NEW
44. [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 - 115,813 / NEW
45. [NSW] Trials of Mana - 112,277 / NEW
46. [NSW] Derby Stallion - 108,570 / NEW
47. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki - 104,067 / NEW
48. [NSW] Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix - 97,056 / NEW
49. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S - 95,802 / 559,501
50. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris - 94,681 / NEW
51. [NSW] Human: Fall FLat - 87,440 / NEW
52. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - 84,814 / NEW
53. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - 83,879 / 90,596
54. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu / Eevee - 82,046 / 1,767,352
55. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies - 80,048 / 863,922
56. [NSW] Persona 5 Strikers - 79,250 / NEW
57. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition - 76,784 / NEW
58. [NSW] Fitness Boxing - 76,696 / 141,889
59. [PS4] Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - 74,158 / 491,620
60. [PS4] Marvel's Avengers - 72,758 / NEW
61. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster - 68,280 / NEW
62. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits) - 67,718 / 120,854
63. [NSW] Super Bomberman R: Smile Price Collection - 65,234 / 127,456
64. [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - 64,687 / NEW
65. [PS4] eFootball PES 2021 Season Update - 64,218 / NEW
66. [PS4] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster - 62,11 / NEW
67. [NSW] Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle - 62,041 / NEW
68. [PS4] Assassin's Creed Valhalla - 61,345 / NEW
69. [NSW] Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Best Price - 61,184 / 116,407
70. [PS4] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - 61,005 / NEW
71. [NSW] Disney Tsum Tsum Festival - 60,492 / 185,990
72. [PS4] FIFA 21 - 60,129 / NEW
73. [PS4] Watch Dogs Legion - 56,656 / NEW
74. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - 56,406 / NEW
75. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack - 52,621
76. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo - 52,499 / 525,361
77. [PS4] Atelier Ryza 2 - 51,861 / NEW
78. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris S (Special Price) - 51,472 / 76,956
79. [NSW] Zelda: Link's Awakening - 47,641 / 298,588
80. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - 46,862 / 164,944
81. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - 46,701 / 255,782
82. [PS4] Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV - 46,272 / NEW
83. [PS4] Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 45,620 / NEW
84. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses - 45,459 / 319,364
85. [NSW] Ninjala - 45,391 / NEW
86. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI S - 44,711 / NEW
87. [PS4] Minecraft Starter Collection - 43,935 / NEW
88. [NSW] Obakeidoro - 42,203 / 48,728
89. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y - Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu - 42,077 / NEW
90. [NSW] Jump Force Deluxe Edition - 41,411 / NEW
91. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - 40,155 / 87,601
92. [NSW] FIFA 21 Legacy Edition - 40,136 / NEW
93. [NSW] Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020 - 39,793 / NEW
94. [NSW] Atelier Ryza 2 - 39,532 / NEW
95. [NSW] My Hero One's Justice 2 - 39,969 / NEW
96. [PS4] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - 38,200 / NEW
97. [NSW] Kotoba no Puzzle: Moji Pittan Encore - 38,018 / NEW
98. [NSW] Yoshi's Crafted World - 37,458 / 223,523
99. [PS4] NieR Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - 37,120 / 96,968
100. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation Hits) - 36,507 / 49,245
Via Nintendo Everything.
