Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma is now available for PC and Xbox

The Nintendo 3DS and PS Vita title has appeared in the Microsoft digital store by surprise.

Spike Chunsoft has announced that Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma, the third instalment in the series, is already available to buy and download. The previous classic deliveries were previously released in March, within a bundle called The Nonary Games (continuing Kotaro Uchikoshi's number 9 fetish), so this complete trilogy is now on Xbox.

If you don't know it, Zero Escape is an adventure and escape games series framed in the visual novel genre, a murder mystery in which the characters are trapped and forced to be part of a deadly game by an enigmatic figure named Zero. This Zero Time Dilemma will count with 9 participants, and there is only one clear rule: the door will open when 6 of them die. Who lives and who dies? It's up to you to find out.

Although ZTD is not up to the acclaimed 999 and Virtue's Last Reward, this is definitely the way to complete this trilogy on a Microsoft system. Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma is available in the Microsoft Store and on the Xbox digital store (for Xbox One) for €19.99.

