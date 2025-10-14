Zenyatta's voice actor on the character's animated short: "It's done as far as I know"

HQ

When Overwatch was still rather young, one of the most exciting parts about following the game was watching the very well produced animated shorts that served as a vessel to push forward the narrative of the universe. Unfortunately, these aren't released all too often these days, but there are ones that are loaded in the chamber and ready to be shared with the world.

This has been confirmed by Zenyatta voice actor Feodor Chin, where in a recent interview with Gamereactor, he explained that he recorded lines for a Zenyatta animated short and that it is, by his recollection, ready to go.

"Well, you know, I think I had mentioned this previously, but yeah, we did a cinematic for Zenyatta and it's done as far as I know," Chin explains. "And yeah, just, I would say if you're at all interested, you know, hit up Blizzard and demand that they release it. Or, you know, certainly we could make a new one. I don't know. But yeah, no, Zenyatta has been just the real, the joy of my life to get to voice him, because certainly unlike your usual video game sessions, it's a very Zen and peaceful experience. And my vocal cords appreciate it because, you know, not a lot of screaming and yelling when you're a robot monk."

So there we have it Overwatch fans, feel free to get Blizzard on the phone and inquire in your masses why the short hasn't been published yet. We can all agree that more Zenyatta in the world is nothing but a good thing, right?

Catch the full interview with Chin below, where we also chat about his role in Ghost of Yotei, League of Legends, Marvel Zombies, and more.