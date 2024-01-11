Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Zens' new Night Stand is perfect for MagSafe users

If you want to just see essential information on your phone before bed, Zens might have the accessory for you.

HQ

Zens' new Night Stand is the latest in the company's long line of high-quality consumer electronic accessories. Designed for the user who's ready to go to bed but just wants that little bit more screen time, the Night Stand is a magnetic charging stand that can be flipped to let you see your phone without having to hold onto it.

This seems particularly suited towards fans of Apple's MagSafe function, which lets you only see the essential information you want to see from your device. In terms of the Night Stand's appearance, it has a sleek, black look and artificially weighted feel.

If you want to hear more about this simple yet effective device, check out our thoughts on it in the Quick Look video below:

HQ


