Zens' new charger is for when every device you own runs out of power

HQ

Most of us remember to put our phones, laptops, tablets, and earphones on charge when they get to low battery, but we're all guilty of forgetting to do that every so often. Luckily, Zens has a solution for the ultimate nightmare scenario.

Even as a 4-in-1 MagSafe charger, this new Zens product is sleek, thin, and doesn't take up too much space. It's perfect for the Apple fanatic who needs to have multiple devices ready to go at once.

There's even a USB C cable for charging other devices as well, so you really can test your power limits here. Check out our full thoughts on this charger in the video below: