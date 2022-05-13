Zenless Zone Zero unleashes wild anime action by the creators of Genshin Impact

The Hoyoverse keeps expanding. miHoYo team has been preparing an announcement that has finally seen the light, the one about its next video game. A title where humanity must face creatures from an alternate dimension and that will be soon known by its acronym ZZZ: Zenless Zone Zero.

The company has introduced the game with a striking trailer oozing style, extreme action, 'furries' and an essence halfway between Persona 5 and Devil May Cry. All mixed in a city in whose districts stalks the menace of sub-Hollows, which the different characters' factions should confront. As it seems, players will have to choose between these factions once they enter this universe.

In this first trailer we can see elements out of a hack'n slash game, with characters equipped with melee weapons, fire weapons or explosives, along with special and elemental attacks. The footage shows very little about the game mechanics, but it displays cooperative elements, as well as a great range of characters and a duality of locations.

Because Zenless Zone Zero occurs in the world's last standing city, New Eridu, but also in the Hollows, places from another dimension connected with reality where players, or Proxies, have to immerse themselves to go through the entangled designs to fulfil missions and kill enemies.

How to try Zenless Zone Zero

If you want to be one of the first trying Zenless Zone Zero, there are two essential requirements: having a PC or an iOS device and registering for the closed beta. To do this, you only have to use this link, click on "Sign Up" and fill out the form on the screen.

The registration period starts today, May 13, and miHoYo hasn't stated how long it will be open, but they have confirmed the supported devices along with the promise that, in the future, Zenless Zone Zero could also arrive on consoles.

Zenless Zone Zero Beta iOS Requirements



Operating system: iOS 10.0 or more



RAM Memory: 4 GB or more



Storage Space: 6 GB available



Zenless Zone Zero Beta PC Requirements