Zenless Zone Zero raked in $100 million in its first month

miHoYo continues to release blockbusters. After the successes Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero is now also doing very well, or at least we think it is since it has raked in 100 million dollars in its first month?

It is the Chinese market that totally dominates when it comes to spent currency as 69% of all income is from there. GachaRevenue shows that the Chinese market brought in $69 million while Japan and the rest of the world accounted for $31 million.

While the revenue is gigantic, it's a far cry from what Genshin Impact brought in during its first month with its $250 million. In Honkai: Star Rail's case, it was $130 million.