Zenless Zone Zero has been downloaded over 50 million times since Thursday

Chinese Mihoyo continues to launch success after success on the gacha market. Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and now Zenless Zone Zero. The lattermost was released last Thursday and has already been downloaded over 50 million times. The game is available on mobiles, PC, and PlayStation 5. So, it looks like there will be more money in the coffers for the developers.