Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero adds ray tracing support on Playstation 5 in latest update

Fans can expect an upgraded and more immersive experience.

MiHoYo, the Chinese developer known for popular gacha role-playing games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, released Zenless Zone Zero this past summer. In the recent 1.4 update, the PlayStation 5 version has been enhanced with ray tracing and other features.

On their official website, MiHoYo states:

"Ray tracing is now supported on PlayStation® starting from Version 1.4! Enjoy the finer details of the streets at sunset, more realistic port coastlines, and an upgraded immersive experience!"

You can check out the demonstration of the impressive shadow and reflection effects in the video below.

Do you play Zenless Zone Zero?

