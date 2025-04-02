ZeniMax workers threatening to strike over stalled contract negotiations

HQ

ZeniMax Workers United has voted to authorize a strike if contract negotiations with Microsoft continue to stall. The union is made up of over 300 QA workers at the Fallout, Elder Scrolls, and Doom parent company, and was formed back in 2023.

According to a press release from the union (via GamesRadar), more than 94% of members are in favour of authorizing a strike. While this doesn't indicate that a strike is inevitable, it shows the support behind one if it were to take place, and how fed up workers appear to be with their current conditions.

"We're not afraid to use our union power to ensure that we can keep making great games," said union member and senior QA tester Skylar Hinnant. "All of us want to be working. We hope that Microsoft will allow us to do so with dignity and fairness to all by securing a first contract with our union."

"Despite being one of the world's largest corporations, we've had to continuously fight for what should be bare minimum. Paying your employees a livable wage as a multi-trillion dollar company is the least they could be doing; however when addressed at the bargaining table, Microsoft acts as though we're asking for too much," added associate QA tester Aubrey Litchfield.

Despite more than two years having passed since the union was formed, it seems workers are still fighting for benefits, decent pay, and enough financial security that they can start planning for the future.