ZeniMax Online creates studio in San Diego to develop new AAA title

The Elder Scrolls Online developer is seemingly expanding.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Last month, there was a rumour claiming that ZeniMax Online (creators of The Elder Scrolls Online) was starting up a new studio based in San Diego. And it didn't stop there, as we also reported that they were tasked with creating a brand new AAA title.

Now all this has been confirmed by the Naughty Dog veteran Quentin Cobb, who has started working there as a Sr. Designer. He also writes on Twitter:

"I want to thank everyone at ZeniMax for the incredibly warm welcome as I'm thrilled to join this team! This is easily the most excited I've ever been to work on a project since I joined the industry back in 2009."

As the studio is brand new and is currently hiring a whole lot of people, we assume it's going to take quite a while before we actually see the result of this. As ZeniMax Online is one of the many studios Microsoft acquired when they bought ZeniMax earlier this year, it's a safe bet to assume that whatever this game is - it's coming for PC and Xbox.

