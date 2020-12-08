ZeniMax Online creates studio in San Diego to develop new AAA title

You're watching Advertisements

Last month, there was a rumour claiming that ZeniMax Online (creators of The Elder Scrolls Online) was starting up a new studio based in San Diego. And it didn't stop there, as we also reported that they were tasked with creating a brand new AAA title.

Now all this has been confirmed by the Naughty Dog veteran Quentin Cobb, who has started working there as a Sr. Designer. He also writes on Twitter:

"I want to thank everyone at ZeniMax for the incredibly warm welcome as I'm thrilled to join this team! This is easily the most excited I've ever been to work on a project since I joined the industry back in 2009."

As the studio is brand new and is currently hiring a whole lot of people, we assume it's going to take quite a while before we actually see the result of this. As ZeniMax Online is one of the many studios Microsoft acquired when they bought ZeniMax earlier this year, it's a safe bet to assume that whatever this game is - it's coming for PC and Xbox.