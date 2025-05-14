ZeniMax Media renews rights to Quake, Wolfenstein, and Dishonored, and more

HQ

For those hoping for future games in the Quake, Wolfenstein, Deathloop, and Dishonored series, we can now report (as per Justia Trademarks) that the rights to the game series were renewed on May 6 by ZeniMax Media, which in turn is part of Microsoft's wider family.

As you can see, these are established game series, some of which have been around longer than others, not least Quake, which most recently demonstrated arena battles in Quake Champions from 2017, where the game series jumped on the bandwagon in an attempt to combat other "hero shooters" like Overwatch with class-based warriors. Legends like Doom Slayer, B.J. Blazkowicz, and the game's cover boy Ranger went up against the likes of Sorlag, Anarchy, and Visor from Quake III Arena.

Retaining the rights is a prerequisite for making new games within the respective brands, even if that in itself is not proof that they are in development. But not letting go of the game series could be an indication of some kind.

Quake has been dormant for almost eight years now, so we sincerely hope that the game series will see the light of day in the future. Could it be id Software's next game now that Doom: The Dark Ages has been released?

What game would you like to see next?