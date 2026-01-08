ZeniMax lays out what to expect from The Elder Scrolls Online in 2026

HQ

ZeniMax has released the 2026 roadmap for The Elder Scrolls Online and revealed what will be coming to the game throughout the course of the year. The roadmap is doing away with the former format, meaning it begins with Season Zero in the spring and then expands to include Season One and Season Two in the summer and the autumn, and taking us into winter once more.

As the game recently departed from its more traditional big annual update style to a more frequent seasonal model, there is a lot planned for the coming year, but as is mentioned on the roadmap, no firm dates are given as things are subject to change.

For Season Zero in the spring, expect a Classes & Combat update that affects the Dragonknight class and the Two-Handed Weapon skill lines. Beyond this, there will be a new The Night Market group event, a fresh Tamriel Tomes-themed battle pass, new earnable rewards at The Gold Coast Bazaar, a PvP progression system, new Overland difficulty options, and several expansion elements being introduced to the base game, including Orsinium, Thieves Guild, Dark Brotherhood, Imperial City, and more.

Between Season Zero and One will be another Classes & Combat update that targets the Werewolf and adds a visual and balance update and refresh.

Then comes Season One in the summer. This will add new stories and quests to the Thieves Guild and Sheogorath, introduce the Sage's Vault system, add multi-stage cooperative world events, bring the High Seas of Tamriel in-game event, add the Crimson Veldt trial, and then cap off with another Classes & Combat update focussed on the Warden class.

Lastly in the autumn, we have Season Two. This will commence with a Classes & Combat update aimed at the Sorcerer class and will then be followed by The Night Market Returns group event, Moon Hunter Keep and March of Sacrifices solo dungeons, new large-scale world events in Skyrim, and the addition of Greymoor to the base game.

