Zenimax has applied for a brand new Quake trademark

Countless rumors have previously suggested that id Software is, to some extent, working on a revival of Quake. While the exact scale of the project or the type of game remains unknown, we now have the first concrete signs of life confirming these reports.

As noted by Timur222 via X, ZeniMax - id Software's parent company - has registered a new trademark for Quake. This is certainly not something a company does unless they intend to release something in one capacity or another.

Crucially, this is not just a renewal of an existing trademark, but a brand-new one. This suggests it could eventually be adapted to include a subtitle, much like what happened with Quake Champions.