Zendaya on returning for Dune 3: "It's a yes from me"

Despite the fact that Dune: Part Two isn't out just yet, there has already been some rumblings about a third film in the series. Director Denis Villeneuve recently announced that he has finished penning the script for film and just this Friday in a cast interview on Fandango, Zendaya revealed that she would be up for making a return.

"Would we be down? I mean of course," Zendaya said. "Anytime Denis calls it's a yes from me, at least. I'm excited to see what happens. I started Messiah and I was like, 'Woah, I'm only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.' It's so much to take in, and I think there's no better hands with better care and love for it than him [Villeneuve]."

She continued, "Whenever he is ready. I know he's a perfectionist in many ways and doesn't want to share things unless he's fully ready to do that. So [I'm] respecting that and waiting until he's ready."

Dune: Part Two will hit theatres on 1st March 2024.

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.