Zendaya joins the cast of Shrek 5

HQ

We've just had our first look at the upcoming fifth chapter of the Shrek series. Coming in the form of a very brief casting announcement clip, we get to see an aging Shrek and Princess Fiona, alongside Donkey and a very grown up Felicia, the daughter of the Ogre pairing. But, on top of getting to hear a brief snippet of dialogue from Mike Myers' titular character, Cameron Diaz as Fiona, and Eddie Murphy's rowdy mammal, we also get to learn who will be voicing Felicia too.

It's revealed that an actress known for Dune, Marvel, Euphoria, Challengers, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and more, will be joining the film to appear as what we're very much assuming to be Shrek's daughter Felicia. Specifically, it's Zendaya that we're talking about and you can hear her words as Felicia in the new trailer below.

Otherwise, it should be noted that Shrek 5 was recently delayed, so you should now be expecting the film to make its premiere on Christmas Day (December 25) in 2026, meaning we have to wait almost 22 months until it premieres...

Are you excited for Shrek 5 and who else do you expect to join the cast?