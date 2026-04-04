Zendaya is going into hiding after a packed 2026 schedule

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The Drama, Euphoria Season 3, Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand-New Day, potentially even Avengers: Doomsday. Zendaya has a busy, busy year ahead, and even though she's filmed all of these projects already, the press tours are likely going to be incredibly jam-packed too. Unsurprisingly, after all this, the star will be disappearing for a while.

She revealed as much in a recent Fandango interview, saying that she hopes fans aren't sick of her, because they'll be without her soon enough. "I just hope you guys don't get sick of me this year because I'll tell you what — I'm disappearing for a little bit. I'm going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit," she said.

We don't know how long that "little bit" will be, but the 29-year-old has been booked and busy throughout the 2020s, turning in consistently strong performances in big blockbusters and smaller movies as well. It might be a luxury few can afford, to say you're just not going to work for a bit, but when you've done as many movies as Zendaya has, you've probably got a bit of overflow cash to live on if you decide it's time for a breather.

So, perhaps expect 2027 to be a year without any major Zendaya releases, as the actress looks to reset after a packed 2026.