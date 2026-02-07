Zendaya and Robert Pattinson get hitched in first full look at The Drama

HQ

In a couple of months, production company A24 will be premiering its next anticipated rom-com. Known as The Drama, this film is a complex one that explores how Robert Pattinson and Zendaya fall madly in love, albeit while also overcoming a rather stark admission from the latter that seems to have shaken the very foundations their relationship was built upon.

After telling each other their darkest and most haunting secrets, Zendaya's character of Emma Harwood shares a bit of information that perhaps should have stayed buried. This leads to a complicated engagement process, as the pair, mainly Pattinson's Charlie Thompson, attempts to move past the shocking admission.

The Drama is looking to premiere in cinemas from April 3, and with the movie written and directed by Dream Scenario's Kristoffer Borgli, you can even see its trailer below.