Zen 3 and Big Navi launch events dated

You're watching Advertisements

AMD has issued a press release stating what we had all hoped for, imminent launch events for its RDNA2 graphics cards and Zen 3 desktop processors.

The Zen 3 / Ryzen 4000 series will be presented on October 8, while the Big Navi / Radeon 6000 will be presented on October 28.

"Learn more about the next wave of Ryzen desktop processors with "Zen 3" architecture, taking our PC gaming and content creation leadership to new heights," says the invitation.

The invitation doesn't mention Threadripper specifically, but there may be a chance for it to get an upgrade as well, as the Zen 3 presentation will be aimed at gaming and high-performance systems.

Rumours have been numerous, with a 10-core design, 20% increased performance, and 100% compatibility for current motherboards.

While the Ryzen 4000 series will fight Intel's 10th gen processors, Big Navi and the RX6000 cards it will power are designed to combat the RTX3000 series from NVIDIA. A huge performance increase is expected, with more RAM than NVIDIA at the same price, but it's still unknown if AMD will try and match the RTX3090 in any way.