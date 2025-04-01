Zelensky urges justice for 183,000 war crimes committed by Russia

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Russia to be held accountable for over 183,000 documented war crimes committed since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Speaking on the third anniversary of Russia's retreat from Bucha, Zelensky demanded justice to prevent further atrocities, highlighting the ongoing investigations into executions, rapes, and torture committed by Russian forces in the region.

While Ukraine is conducting the majority of these investigations locally, the ICC has also launched high-profile cases. Despite some setbacks, including foreign funding cuts impacting accountability efforts, Ukraine remains resolute in its pursuit of justice.