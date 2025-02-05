Zelenskyy: Give us nuclear weapons as an alternative to NATO membership

HQ

The old concept of nuclear weapons as a deterrent for peace is widely debated, and now President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised a provocative question about Ukraine's security during an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Zelenskyy proposed that if the United States is not ready to grant Ukraine membership in NATO, then nuclear weapons could serve as an alternative form of protection. Zelenskyy, acknowledging that the path to NATO membership could take years, questioned how Ukraine would defend itself in the meantime.

He emphasized the potential deterrent power of nuclear arms, suggesting that such weapons would provide the necessary safeguard against Russian aggression.

The president questioned whether missile systems alone could counter Russia's nuclear capabilities, stressing that such a question is rhetorical. Zelenskyy also pointed out that if Russia's invasion was based on fears of NATO membership, then Moscow should retreat from Ukraine's land, as the country would remain outside the Alliance.