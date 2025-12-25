Zelensky's wish during Christmas Eve speech: Putin's death? We ask for something greater

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his Christmas Eve address to express Ukrainians' deepest wish amid nearly four years of war, saying many silently hope for the demise of Russian President Vladimir Putin, while publicly praying for peace.

Referring to a traditional belief that wishes made on Christmas night may come true, Zelensky said: "Today, we all share one dream. And we make one wish, for all of us. 'May he perish,' each of us may think to ourselves." He did not name Putin directly. "But when we turn to God, of course, we ask for something greater," he added.

Zelensky said Ukrainians were ultimately asking for peace, family safety and the chance to live normal lives again. "We fight for it. And we pray for it. And we deserve it," he said, calling for a future where families can live in harmony and children can celebrate without fear.

The address came as Russia continued attacks over the Christmas period, a pattern seen since the start of its full-scale invasion in 2022. Ukrainian officials said Russia launched 131 drones on Christmas Eve alone, killing two people and injuring at least 35 across several regions.

Zelensky also reflected on past Christmases during the war, noting that Russia has repeatedly rejected or violated ceasefires during the holiday season. Major missile and drone attacks have struck Ukraine on Christmas Day in previous years, causing civilian casualties and widespread damage to energy infrastructure.

The speech coincided with renewed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. Earlier on Wednesday, Zelensky outlined a 20-point peace proposal being discussed with the United States. While consensus has been reached on several issues, major disagreements remain over territorial control in eastern Ukraine and the future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Despite the ongoing violence, Zelensky ended his address on a hopeful note. "That there may be a victory of peace. That there may be us. And that there may be Ukraine," he said.