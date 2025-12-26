Zelensky will meet Trump on Sunday

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to travel to the United States for a meeting with President Donald Trump on Sunday, as Washington continues to push for a possible peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow. Zelensky says the visit will focus on Ukrainian security guarantees and reconstruction, and he describes the proposed 20-point peace plan as "90% ready."

The plan is an updated version of an earlier document negotiated between US and Russian officials, though it has been widely seen as favoring Moscow's demands. Ukraine is seeking security guarantees similar to NATO's mutual defence pledge, but it remains unclear whether Russia would accept such terms.

Zelensky and Trump // Shutterstock

The announcement follows a recent flurry of diplomacy in Miami, where Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met separately with Russian and Ukrainian representatives. US officials called the discussions "constructive," though Moscow has shown little willingness to compromise on its territorial demands, particularly in the eastern Donbas region.

Zelensky has said Ukraine would consider withdrawing "heavy forces" from parts of Donbas if Russia mirrored the move as part of a US-backed initiative to create a "free economic zone." Other major sticking points include the control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Kyiv says should be jointly managed by the US and Ukraine.